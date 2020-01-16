Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cintas by 3,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $13,494,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cintas by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 457,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cintas by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $284.81 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $176.40 and a one year high of $285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.28 and its 200-day moving average is $260.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.