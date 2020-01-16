Sciencast Management LP Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,485,000 after purchasing an additional 402,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $209.77 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.