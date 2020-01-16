Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

