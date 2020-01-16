Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $62.86 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 546,291 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

