Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.44 ($69.11).

G24 stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €61.50 ($71.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 1 year high of €60.05 ($69.83). The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

