Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.74

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.74 and traded as low as $16.62. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 50,999 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$32,841.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,416.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

