SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 850,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,266. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

