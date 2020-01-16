Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 80.98% and a negative net margin of 20.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHIP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,547. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.89. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

