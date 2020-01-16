SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

SSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,405. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. Analysts predict that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

