SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SPNE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $305.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.15.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in SeaSpine by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

