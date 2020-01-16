Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Secoo alerts:

SECO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,640. The company has a market capitalization of $357.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Secoo has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.52.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.64 million during the quarter. Secoo had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Secoo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Secoo by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Secoo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.