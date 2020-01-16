Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 120,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $935.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.74.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 256,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

