Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million.

In related news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at $1,635,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,252 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 15.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares in the last quarter.

