Selz Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Selz Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.98. The stock had a trading volume of 320,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

