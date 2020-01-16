Selz Capital LLC Invests $9.03 Million in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,000. Waste Connections makes up 1.6% of Selz Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Waste Connections by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 669.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.17. 16,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,217. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

