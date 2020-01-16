Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. Semtech has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $2,941,135. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,970,000 after buying an additional 520,483 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Semtech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Semtech by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 990,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 555,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,749,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.