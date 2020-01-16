Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 12.2% in December

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of SESN opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.66. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SESN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

