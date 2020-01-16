SHIELD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $89,292.00 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,658.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.01862698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.32 or 0.03685475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00650681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00745511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00093531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009938 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00572173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

