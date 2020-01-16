Short Interest in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Declines By 6.9%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of AXAS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 47,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,684. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 43.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

