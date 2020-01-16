Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Declines By 10.5%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,317 shares of company stock worth $15,059,651. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,928. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.