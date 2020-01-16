Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Expands By 9.7%

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,632. The company has a market cap of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

