Short Interest in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Declines By 11.1%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:CALX opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calix by 687.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Calix by 8.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 28.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

