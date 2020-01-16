Short Interest in Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Decreases By 7.7%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 600,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cerecor stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 59,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cerecor by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

