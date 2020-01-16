Short Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Declines By 12.5%

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXM shares. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

CNXM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 390,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,000. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.15.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 260,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 126,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

