Short Interest in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Rises By 7.1%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 17,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Covington Capital Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in DXC Technology by 811.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.