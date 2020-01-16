Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expands By 11.9%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 113,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,044. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $782.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

