Short Interest in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Declines By 7.8%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

