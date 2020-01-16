Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Increases By 11.0%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.