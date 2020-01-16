Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expands By 16.5%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 222,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,681. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,281,000 after buying an additional 157,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,205,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,357,000 after buying an additional 2,059,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,605,000 after buying an additional 360,926 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

