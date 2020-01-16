Short Interest in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Decreases By 15.7%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 725,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $1,253,182.84. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $5,665,960.86. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

