Short Interest in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Expands By 7.8%

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 543,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.98. 32,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $156.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.