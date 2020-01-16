Short Interest in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rises By 7.0%

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 32.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in MacroGenics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 224,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MacroGenics by 90.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,059 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

