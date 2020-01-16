Short Interest in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Increases By 11.4%

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 106,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,272. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. On average, analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

