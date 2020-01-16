Short Interest in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Increases By 8.1%

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Proto Labs by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 9.3% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Northcoast Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.93. 9,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $130.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

