Short Interest in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expands By 15.6%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

SAGE traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,968. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.32.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

