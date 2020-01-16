Short Interest in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Grows By 7.2%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,265,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,417 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,281. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.