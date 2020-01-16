Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expands By 11.8%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.86. 134,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $207.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 43.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

