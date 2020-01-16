Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rises By 7.1%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRST. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 363,258 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,223,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 179,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $924,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,439. The stock has a market cap of $817.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

