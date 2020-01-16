Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

Shares of SBNY traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.32. 343,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,899. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $109.27 and a twelve month high of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

