Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-3.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.61-3.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

