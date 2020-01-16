Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-3.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.61-3.69 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of SIG opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.
