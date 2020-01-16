Silverway (SLV) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004625 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and $310,125.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,652.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.75 or 0.03747569 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001612 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00612593 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.