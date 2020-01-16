Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011494 BTC on exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $34.68 million and $320,417.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Single Collateral DAI

SAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 34,559,972 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

