Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives $43.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,051 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Skechers USA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 120.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,743 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Skechers USA by 20.3% during the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 397,260 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at about $37,073,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 586,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

