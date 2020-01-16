Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.

WORK opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

