Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post sales of $426.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.10 million and the lowest is $422.80 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $411.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

In other news, Director Michael A. Peel sold 2,250 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $109,417.50. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 3,062 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $149,762.42. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,533 shares of company stock worth $2,808,173. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 110.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 243.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3,218.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.