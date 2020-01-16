Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Smart Global stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 193,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,940. The company has a market cap of $816.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

