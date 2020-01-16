Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 132,700 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $2,393,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,623,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,647,544.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44.

SNAP stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7,446.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

