Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,879. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.62. The company had a trading volume of 160,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,103. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

