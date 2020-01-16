SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) Trading Up 0.8%

SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32, approximately 313 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi 50 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.70% of SoFi 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

