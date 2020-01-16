SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Shares Up 1%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89, 358 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.